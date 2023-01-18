US-NEWS-CMP-IDAHO-SLAIN-STUDENTS-GET

Bryan Kohberger, left, sits with his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court on Jan. 5 in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger has been arrested for the murders of four University of Idaho students in November 2022. 

 Ted S. Warren/Pool/Getty Images/TNS

BOISE, Idaho — In the weeks before four students were found dead inside a residence near the University of Idaho, suspect Bryan Kohberger messaged one of the victims on Instagram — and then kept reaching out after she did not respond, according to a new report.

Kohberger, a criminology graduate student at Washington State University, was arrested in December for the murders of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. They were all found fatally stabbed on Nov. 13 at a home the female victims shared with two other people in Moscow, Idaho.



