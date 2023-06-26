US-NEWS-CMP-IDAHO-SLAIN-STUDENTS-GET

Defendant Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a motion hearing regarding a gag order in Latah County District Court on June 9, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. 

 Zach Wilkinson/Pool/Getty Images/TNS

BOISE, Idaho — Prosecutors decided Monday to pursue the death penalty against Bryan Kohberger, the man charged with murder in the killing of four University of Idaho students in November.

The state found several aggravating factors to the stabbing deaths, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson wrote in a court record filed Monday. Idaho law requires such elements to exist beyond a first-degree murder charge to pursue capital punishment.



©2023 The Idaho Statesman. Visit idahostatesman.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?