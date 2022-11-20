Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort employee Tyler Murdock scans Harper Lesmeister, left, and Annie Sirguy, center, of Wenatchee, at the bottom of Chair 1 during opening day 2022 at Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort Saturday morning.
Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort employee Tyler Murdock scans Harper Lesmeister, left, and Annie Sirguy, center, of Wenatchee, at the bottom of Chair 1 during opening day 2022 at Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort Saturday morning.
WENATCHEE — Opening day for the 2022-2023 season at Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort attracted skiers and snowboarders from just about every age, skill level and experience.
As the sun crept over the mountain tops on an extremely brisk but clear Saturday morning, Mike Crockett stood near the base of Chair 1, waiting for his first run of the day.
"I'm just glad to get started again," Crockett said. "It's nice that they can open before most other resorts."
Over at Pika Peak, opening day was also the first time 3-year-old Axel Clark donned a pair of skis. His dad, Mitchell, stood closely by, ready to jump in and help.
"He's doing great so far, he's enjoying it. Big smile on his face when he skis down," Mitchell said. "That's a good start."
For Mitchell, whose been skiing since he was about Clark's age, the joy of opening day partly comes from passing the skill down to his son.
"It's kind of a rite of passage in our family," he said. "It's nice to be able to get him up here, too, so he can do all of the fun stuff with us."
Saturday marked the earliest the ski area has opened in five years. Tony Hickok, Mission Ridge's marketing director, credited the early opening to cool fall temperatures, an early season snowstorm and the resort's snow-making efforts.
"We're really dependent on Mother Nature, but we sure do everything we can to be ready and open as early as we can," Hickok said. "We've had probably the best two weeks to start the month of November that we've maybe ever had. It's been nice and cold with light winds, and the snowmaking crew has just had a banner snowmaking season."
Back on the slopes, Alex and Vanessa Hildebrand were ready for their first trip of the season. The pair ventured up to Mission Ridge around six or seven times last season, and plan to be up even more often this year.
Alex said for the early in the season, conditions this weekend were ideal.
"The dry snow over here in Eastern Washington is always nice compared to the stuff on the west side," Alex said. "Just being above the cloud layer, because a lot of other places you're stuck in the clouds."
Only in her second year of snowboarding, Vanessa praised the welcoming atmosphere of the ski area.
"I don't feel overwhelmed by the amount of people," she said. "I'm new and I feel like I can take my time down the hill, instead of feeling like I'm surrounded by everyone who just knows so much more. So, I like it. I like that I can do my own thing."
The park has several new features this year, including expanded lighting for additional nighttime skiing and a new magic carpet system. Hickok said night skiing will start on Dec. 26.
Link Transit recently announced SkiLink, a free shuttle service up to Mission Ridge for all skiers and snowboarders.
Mission Ridge will be open Friday through Sunday this weekend and will continue to ramp up operations, as conditions allow. Current forecasts for Thanksgiving weekend show clear conditions with high temperatures hovering right around freezing.
"We just invite everyone to come on up, shake the rust off and get some early season turns in," Hickok said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone