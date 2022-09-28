YAKIMA — Eligible immigrants living in Washington have until Nov. 14 to apply for the state's COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund.

The fund, established in 2020, provides financial assistance for Washington residents who cannot collect other forms of government assistance due to their immigration status. The fund offers those whose applications are accepted a minimum of $1,000 in aid.



___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.)

