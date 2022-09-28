YAKIMA — Eligible immigrants living in Washington have until Nov. 14 to apply for the state's COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund.
The fund, established in 2020, provides financial assistance for Washington residents who cannot collect other forms of government assistance due to their immigration status. The fund offers those whose applications are accepted a minimum of $1,000 in aid.
According to a release from the state's Department of Social and Health Services, the fund provided $125 million in financial assistance to nearly 121,000 people between 2020 and 2021. This year, the Washington Legislature approved an additional $340 million for 2022 and 2023.
To make sure as many people as possible are able to apply during the nine-week application period, the fund is working with community organizations across the state.
In Yakima County, Nuestra Casa, a Sunnyside-based organization focused on addressing the needs of immigrants, is offering assistance for applicants.
Karla Rodriguez, a civic engagement and leadership coordinator for Nuestra Casa, has been hosting events across the Lower Valley where people can ask questions about the application and receive help filling it out.
Since applications opened on Sept. 19, Rodriguez said she estimates Nuestra Casa has helped about 1,000 people apply.
"People are really thankful for this fund. It's a big relief sometimes for people to receive financial aid of any kind, let alone $1,000 or more. People are just happy to have the opportunity to apply and get a bit of help," Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez stressed that regardless of whether or people come to Nuestra Casa for assistance, applicants should be aware of the fund's criteria for being able to apply and the documents required.
"Have all the documents needed to apply at the ready. Most importantly, you're going to need a document that confirms your status as a resident in Washington," Rodriguez said. "This can be anything with your address on it, from your driver's license to utility bills, medical bills or even a pay stub."
Gilberto Velazco, a Granger resident who attended one of Nuestra Casa's application assistance events, said at one point in the last two years, everyone in his family got COVID-19. Most who got sick missed out on weeks worth of wages. Others lost their jobs entirely.
"I'm here looking to see if I can access some of these funds. Everyone in my family, from children to adults, got sick at one point or another, some even more than once despite being vaccinated," Velazco said. "Some of us would get sick, heal, come back to work and be told we weren't needed anymore. The financial impact has taken a big toll on all of us."
Velazco said any form of financial assistance for him and his family would be greatly welcomed.
To be eligible for financial assistance, the fund requires applicants be Washington residents, be at least 18 years old and be able to show how the pandemic adversely affected them.
This could mean losing hours at work, losing a job completely, contracting COVID-19 or having to care for family members who contracted the virus. Refugees, people granted asylum, DACA recipients, and others with legal authorization to work in the U.S are not eligible for the fund.
Between December 2022 and January 2023, applicants will receive an update on whether or not their application was accepted. Funds will be distributed via check or prepaid card by the end of January 2023. The funds do not have to be paid back, they are not taxable and their use is at the recipient's discretion.
Residents who applied for funds in past years are eligible to apply again, regardless of whether they received funds in the past. The fund is open to everyone over 18, meaning multiple people within a household can apply.
Rodriguez noted that often when it comes to assistance from the government, many immigrants are wary about submitting identifying information like addresses and names.
She urged all eligible people to apply, saying the application process is safe and that applicants' information will not be voluntarily shared with government agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
"Those looking to apply should do so with no fear. The information they share is strictly confidential and won't be shared with anyone," Rodriguez said.