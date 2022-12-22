WASHINGTON, D.C. — A standoff over U.S. immigration policy stalled movement on a $1.66 trillion government funding bill in the Senate on Thursday, raising the risk of a partial shutdown of federal agencies just days before the Christmas holiday.

Progress on the bill — which includes $44.9 billion in wartime aid for Ukraine and bans the use of Chinese-owned social media app TikTok on federal government devices — halted after conservative Republican Senator Mike Lee introduced an amendment meant to slow immigration.