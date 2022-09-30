US-NEWS-WEA-IAN-CLIMATECHANGE-PT

Jake Moses, 19, left, and Heather Jones, 18, of Fort Myers, explore a section of destroyed businesses at Fort Myers Beach on Thursday. The community was mostly destroyed after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday.

 Tampa Bay Times/TNS/Douglas R. Clifford

MIAMI — Before Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida’s southwest coast with 155 mph winds, it went through two separate bursts of so-called “rapid intensification” when a cyclone’s top wind speeds rise by 35 mph in a single day.

This process took Ian from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It’s a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common in future hurricane seasons.



