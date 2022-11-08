US-NEWS-PASENATE-1-PH

John Fetterman speaks in front of supporters and SEIU members at the SEIU Rally and Canvas Launch at Norris Square Park in Philadelphia on Oct. 15. Fetterman defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey. 

LOS ANGELES — After an extraordinary race marked by vitriolic social media feuding, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman defeated his Republican opponent, celebrity television physician Dr. Mehmet Oz, in Pennsylvania’s Senate contest five months after suffering a debilitating stroke.

The contest received more buzz and advertising money than any Senate race in the nation — and featured the drama of Fetterman suffering a stroke and recovering on the campaign trail. The Associated Press called the race, though official results will take longer.



