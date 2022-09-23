Aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico

A man collects spring water from a mountain next to a highway in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Thursday.

 Reuters/Ricardo Arduengo

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Javier Rivera-Aquino is a lawyer who supplemented his income by raising bananas on a 17-acre plot of land in the mountains of west-central Puerto Rico until five years ago, when Hurricane Maria plowed into the island and swept away his plantation.

For Rivera-Aquino, this week revived painful memories of 2017 as another powerful storm, Fiona, inflicted a fresh round of destruction on an island still struggling to recover from Maria.



