Torin Steigmeyer, 3, center, stretches out his arms as he participates in the Cashmere Public Library yoga storytime at Riverside Park in Cashmere on Wednesday morning. In-person story times are returning to some area libraries, but they are being held outside.
The Cashmere Public Library held a yoga story time at Riverside Park in Cashmere on Wednesday morning. It was the first in-person story time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The next Cashmere library story time will happen on Aug. 25 at the same park.
WENATCHEE — Stories, combined with song, dance and yoga, are part of the newly revived story times being offered outdoors at some local libraries this summer.
As one of NCW Libraries’ most popular and well-attended programs, story times went virtual during the pandemic. Library staff worked to revive the in-person events as soon as COVID-19 restrictions started to ease.
“NCW Libraries has been committed to COVID guidelines and now that some restrictions have lifted we’re able to begin outdoor story time in locations with sufficient outdoor spaces and staff capacity,” NCW Libraries’ Children’s Services Manager Abby Osborn said.
Story time is important because it helps teach both children and adults about early literacy, she said. It’s also a great opportunity for social interaction for families.
Some of the upcoming outdoor story times include:
Entiat: Wednesdays at 11 a.m. in the shaded backyard of the library.
Cashmere: Yoga story time, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 25 at Riverside Park in Cashmere. Bring a mat or towel.
Grand Coulee: Saturdays at 10 a.m., with songs, dance, stories, and more in the shaded backyard of the library.
Pateros: Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at Riverview Pavilion in front of the library.
Republic: Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the Farmer’s Market in the city park.
The Zoom story times that have been offered are also still happening at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays for those who don’t have an outdoor story time nearby.
Summer Reading Program
The story times are only part of what’s offered at the libraries this summer. A summer reading program for all ages also is underway.
Some of the restrictions that resulted in a modified program last year have been lifted, allowing more traditional elements, Osborn said.
“This year, we had some take-home kits that were really fun for all ages. We had challenge packs and Book Bingo for all ages. We were still able to provide some really fun and engaging opportunities for our patrons,” Osborn said.
