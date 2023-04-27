SEATTLE — Gov. Jay Inslee signed a suite of five bills Thursday to shore up access to abortion in Washington, a ceremonial flourish demonstrating how blue states are reacting as the demise of Roe v. Wade approaches its anniversary.

"We are here to proclaim very vocally and very forcefully that we will not allow any state or any Trump-appointed judge to jeopardize a woman's right of choice in the state of Washington," Inslee said Thursday, flanked by lawmakers and advocates on the roof of the Hans Rosling Center for Population Health at the University of Washington.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

