WASHINGTON, D.C. — Fourth District Rep. Dan Newhouse and 5th District Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers both voted to certify the election results confirming Joe Biden’s victory over Trump.
The two Eastern Washington representatives took different paths to their late-night votes certifying Biden’s win.
By Wednesday morning, roughly half of congressional Republicans had defied McConnell and said they would object to the results, citing debunked conspiracy theories that the election was rigged and a responsibility to amplify concerns based on those baseless allegations. Later, sequestered in undisclosed locations in the hours after police evacuated the Capitol, a handful of GOP lawmakers had a change of heart — including McMorris Rodgers — and certified the results after announcing plans to object.
A day after telling The Spokesman-Review she intended to object to the results of multiple states won by Biden, McMorris Rodgers reversed course and said Wednesday afternoon she would vote to certify the count.
“What we have seen today is unlawful and unacceptable,” she said in a statement. “I have decided I will vote to uphold the Electoral College results and I encourage Donald Trump to condemn and put an end to this madness.
“What happened today and continues to unfold in the nation’s capital is disgraceful and un-American. Thugs assaulted Capitol Police Officers, breached and defaced our Capitol Building, put people’s lives in danger, and disregarded the values we hold dear as Americans. To anyone involved, shame on you.”
Thirteen GOP senators said ahead of Wednesday’s session they would object to the results of at least Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia. After Capitol staff swept up broken glass and lawmakers reconvened Wednesday evening, just six senators objected to Arizona’s results while more than half of the House GOP conference obeyed Trump’s demands.
Newhouse, the Sunnyside Republican whose district includes part of North Central Washington, said earlier this week he would not join the GOP effort to block Biden’s electoral votes.
In a call with reporters Wednesday evening, Newhouse said he and his colleagues were still reeling from “having our nation’s Capitol building being literally overrun by thousands of people.”
“We are all in a state of disbelief,” said Newhouse. “I can’t believe that this is happening in our country, shocked beyond words. Many of us are disappointed, disgusted, horrified. This is not the United States of America. This is not how we conduct business.”