Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX, arrested in Nassau

Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building after his arrest in Nassau, Bahamas, on Tuesday. 

 Reuters/Dante Carrer

NASSAU — Cordoned-off roads, a sweltering courtroom and numerous delays marked Sam Bankman-Fried's first in-person public appearance since his crypto company, FTX Trading Ltd., collapsed.

The Bahamas courtroom hearing, conducted over the course of six hours, saw Bankman-Fried, dressed in a suit rather than his typical T-shirt attire, seeking bail to dispute his extradition to the U.S. He was ultimately refused and faces possible extradition to the United States.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?