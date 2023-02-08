Aftermath of an earthquake in Aleppo

Members of the Algerian rescue team and Syrian army soldiers search for survivors at the site of a damaged building, in the aftermath of the earthquake in Aleppo, Syria on Wednesday. 

 Reuters/Firas Makdesi

ALEPPO, Syria — After Monday's earthquake brought down his family's building in Syria's battle-scarred second city of Aleppo, Youssef managed to reach one of his trapped relatives by phone, hearing voices despite a bad line.

Since then the 25 year-old has been standing in near-freezing weather by the rubble, unable to get through again.