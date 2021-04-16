You have heard that some antibiotics have lost their efficiency because of overuse and misuse, and medical conditions that once were cured with these antibiotics no longer are. The pharmaceutical companies are scrambling to develop new antibiotics to be approved for use.
Agriculturalists and home gardeners are facing a very similar problem. Because of misuse and overuse of herbicides, weeds are developing resistance to a wide variety of products. You may feel this topic does not concern you, but if you use herbicides, it may indeed concern you. There have been no new classes of herbicides developed and approved for use in 30 years.
Herbicide resistance is the inherited characteristic of an individual plant to survive an herbicide application that would normally kill it. As homeowners, we can easily create these genetically different plants by overusing herbicides. Years of application of the same product creates the environment for herbicide resistance.
What plants in our area have developed herbicide resistance? Some of the best-known ones are kochia, Russian thistle, prickly lettuce, common ragweed, horseweed, Italian ryegrass and some grasses such as cheatgrass.
Herbicide resistance is also created with the misuse of the product. I have heard people say, “If a little is good, more is better.” The directions on the container of product indicate exactly how much product to use. More product does not kill more rapidly nor more thoroughly. In addition, herbicides do not work effectively on perennial plants with large root systems such as whitetop.
Applying product at sites not listed on the product's label is a misuse of the product. For example, if gravel driveways are not listed, you should not be spraying your driveway each week with herbicide. Spraying the product on plants not listed on the label and hoping for the best is a misuse of the product.
Herbicides are only one tool in the toolbox of weed suppression. Weeds grow where there is not competition. Weed seeds need sunlight to germinate and to grow. Bare ground can be covered with a 3- to 4-inch layer of mulch that is renewed halfway through the growing season.
Plants can be placed so they grow so close together that light does not reach the ground for weed-seed germination.
Digging perennial weeds and scraping out young annual weeds is effective before a large outbreak occurs. It is particularly important to scrape out annual weeds before they go to seed. Besides vigilance and muscle power, 20% or 30% vinegar can be applied to large outbreaks of annual weeds.
Why should the homeowner be concerned about herbicide resistance that develops from the misuse of herbicide? Weed seeds travel on tires, trailers, with birds and with the wind. Seeds can easily arrive in that field of wheat or up on the plateau. Grass seeds can overwhelm the edges of the roads.
Be conscientious.
