Alma Chacón, a longtime educator and co-founder of a thriving Wenatchee non-profit, is seemingly everywhere when it comes to efforts to address issues affecting Latinos.
Chacón and her husband operate CAFÉ — Community for the Advancement of Family Education — on South Mission Street in Wenatchee. CAFÉ has become a focal point for efforts to inform Latinos about COVID-19, pandemic business assistance, vaccinations and much more.
The Wenatchee World and Confluence Health in February recognized Chacón for her community work with the 2021 Community Connection Award.
This is an edited version of a conversation between Chacón and Reporter Luke Hollister in preparation for the awards ceremony. See the video of Chacón and four other award-winners here: wwrld.us/Awards.
— Russ Hemphill, Editor
Wenatchee World: What have been some big challenges that you faced this year?
Alma Chacón: Right now, we have what we call CAFÉ University where we are having tutors tutor students virtually right now and that is just getting off the ground. That has been an adjustment due to COVID, due to the challenge of not being able to have students at the office or tutors go out into the homes.
(CAFÉ University is) for students of ages 1 to 99. The reason we say that is because we want to spread the word, share the message that all of us are lifelong learners. Beginning from the moment we’re born, we’re learning. We are focusing on not only helping students with their academic success. We also want to focus on parents and giving them the tools that they need, so that they can also access information and resources.
CAFÉ University, the concept is that a lot of our Latino youth or children, many times, they’ll get the message that they can go to school because a lot our community has never been to higher education. The students don’t get the message until they get to high school, and sometimes it’s too late for them to even think about, “Oh, I’ve got to apply. I’ve got fill out a scholarship application. I’ve got to fill a university application,” so we went with a very young age.
We want them to know that it’s accessible, and it is an opportunity for everyone that wants to. The same for parents. We want them to be engaged. Especially now during COVID, we want them to be able to help their children at home since many of the parents are home. Although, we know that not all are, but those that are home and may not have the tech skills, we are actually having our tutors go to provide classes for the parents so that they can learn how to use a computer.
Yes, and acquire some tech skills for themselves. That’s a big focus right now. Again, it’s CAFÉ University, 1 to 99.
WW: You’re reaching people through Zoom?
Alma: Everything we do is virtual, pretty much. It’s Zooming all day, it seems like. There are pros and cons to that. I think that just being on Zoom, we’ve been able to connect with people that we otherwise may not have connected. I think that has been a big positive.
WW: What initially got you started on a path to being an advocate for the Latino community?
Chacón: I think it’s always been there since I was a little girl. It’s just been a part of me. I came to the U.S. when I was seven, and I didn’t know any English, so I came in as an English learner ... (although there weren’t bilingual schools back then or places that knew how to teach students that didn’t know English.) I decided at a young age that I wanted to be a teacher. I wanted to work with students and help students, so I went into education.
I think that was my drive way back when I was young and went on and became a teacher. I taught for over 14 years then went into administration. I’ve always had this inner voice that says, “I need to reach more people. There’s a big need out there. I need to be able to help more people,” so I went into administration. I took a semi-retirement, so I was traveling around the state consulting with school districts my last four years. Then this last year came along, and I thought, “OK, there’s a lot of work here in the community,” and then COVID hit.
We have been very fortunate at the CAFÉ that we started receiving grants, just all kinds of grants, so that has become a full-time job for me now. I love what I’m doing. We’ve got an essential pantry outside our office. We have an essential pantry. We’ve been helping people when they come there to get help with friends, to get help with food, to get help with filling out forms. We’re a hub, and people just ask for assistance. If we can’t help them, we refer them out, but to me, it’s just satisfying.
We wanted to help the Spanish-speaking people because we felt they weren’t accessing the resources that they needed. That was a drive for us as we built CAFÉ, as we developed CAFÉ. Now, where we are, we’re located in the south end. Yes, we have a lot of Spanish-speaking Latinos that come by for services. We also have a lot of non-Spanish speaking non-Latino people. I think that’s what we’re all about. We went up to be able to help everyone that needs help.
WW: What do you think of the next generation of Latinx activists in the Wenatchee Valley community here?
Chacón: I think that we’re going to see more engaged young people. I say that because this last year, I think people — because of COVID and maybe everything that was going on in the nation — people just want to be engaged. So when we were having events outside, when we could still have more outside, I think this was the highest turnout of young people that we had supporting our events. Usually, it’s been the older community, well, maybe 40s and over, and this year, we had a lot of youth.
WW: What makes you happy these days?
Chacón: Oh, just being able to help people and just seeing them go home with a bag of food, that makes me happy. Seeing people grab a bag of canned goods from the pantry, having people sift through clothes and take a bag of what they can use, that makes me happy. It also makes me happy when I see people bring. A woman came by and dropped off two pairs of winter boots, and she put a pair of socks in each one of those. She came and put them by the door. I just think those are great gestures of love and caring.
Those things make me happy. Being able to help and seeing how people want to help, I think that’s beautiful. I think that this coalition that we have, it makes me also happy just to see people coming together to say, “How can we work together so that we can better help our community?” That brings me a lot of joy. It’s just a lot about relationships, the importance of relationship-building, and the fact that people want to come together and do what’s best for our community.
WW: How have you seen people coming together?
Chacón: The way that we are coming together now as a coalition is if we are all coming together, we decide we’re going to say “yes” to the vaccine or “si a la vacuna.” Then we all go out, or every one of us in that meeting there, we all leave, and we all make that commitment that we’re all going to spread that word, and that’s our message that we’re going to give everyone as a united front. I think that’s powerful.
Right now, the message we are giving is “yes to the vaccine.” Then we’re also letting people know what number they can call and where to call and where they go get the vaccine, whether it’s at the hospital or whether it’s at Toyota Town Center. Then the next thing we’re working on is ... really clearly delineating the phase that we are in for vaccines so that it’s clear to everyone and getting the word out.
It’s beautiful because again, we have lots of wonderful people doing lots of good things, but if we don’t know what one is doing or the other is doing, we’re all working like in silos. Coming together and saying, “We’re all doing great things, but let’s all agree on one or two things that we’re going to do as a coalition,” so that’s so great.