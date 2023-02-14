Aftermath of the deadly earthquake in Hatay

Indian medical assistance team members treat patients, in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake, at 60 Field Para Hospital of the Indian Army, in Iskenderun, a coastal town of Hatay province, Turkey, on Tuesday. 

 Reuters/Umit Bektas

ISKENDERUN, Turkey — Doctors in a Turkish field hospital in the southern city of Iskenderun said they are treating increasing numbers of patients suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and panic attacks after last week's earthquake.

"Initially the patients ... were those who sustained injuries under the rubble... now more of the patients are coming with post-traumatic stress disorder, following all the shock that they've gone through during the earthquake and what they have seen," said Indian Army Major Beena Tiwari.



