WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., and two aides died in a car crash Wednesday when the vehicle they were in was struck by another, according to the Elkhart County, Indiana, Sheriff’s Office.

The statement said the crash is still under investigation, but a northbound car with one occupant crossed the center line and collided with the car containing Walorski and two others.



___ ©2022 CQ-Roll Call, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Visit cqrollcall.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

