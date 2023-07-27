LEAVENWORTH — The Greater Leavenworth Museum’s newly modified First People exhibit will not just tell the history of the Wenatchi/P’Spuosa people but also that they are still here with contributions from a local Wenatchi/P’Squosa-owned business.
The new theme of the exhibit is called “šnp￼šqwáwš￼xw: We are still here” opened in June and the museum will have a ceremonial grand opening on Sept. 10 from 1 p.m. — 5 p.m.
Wenatchee graphic design business R Digital Design, owned by Mary Big Bull-Lewis and her husband Rob Lewis created the new exhibit signage. The two also own Wenatchi Wear, a clothing brand store selling other Native American-owned products.
“I was thrilled to be included in the process,” Big Bull-Lewis told The Wenatchee World.
“We are still here,” tells the history of the Wenatchi/P’Squosa people and reminds the audience they are still here contributing to their native homelands.
“There is a misunderstanding that the P’squosa (Wenatchi) people are only people of the past and do not exist here anymore.” Big Bull- Lewis said. “That stems from the lack of local Native American history being taught in schools, the colonization of our homelands, broken treaties, and genocide. Now more than ever is important to educate the public about the First Peoples that still continue to steward our local lands. The homelands are sacred ground.”
Indigenizing spaces can mean including the contributions of and valuing the voices of people native to the area. Big-Bull Lewis said the museum’s inclusion of Native American voices, input, and business are forms of indigenizing spaces.
“The local museums have done a great job with their exhibits and sharing information about local Native American history,” Lewis said. “Indigenizing spaces is important. Just because space doesn’t exist doesn’t mean it shouldn’t. Working with Indigenous, Native American people to tell the histories is important to hear those first hand. Representation matters.
“My business, Wenatchi Wear, is proud to work with many Indigenous Peoples across the US & Canada to provide authentic products. These are just a few ways to include Indigenous voices.”
The museum’s project coordinator Mara Boham said the theme of the exhibit came from a group of Wenatchi/P’sqousa members she helped put together that meets monthly to discuss ideas of how to spread educational awareness about the First People of the region in Leavenworth.
She and a team for the museum applied for a research permit with the Confederated Tribes for information from its language, history, and archeology departments for the exhibit, then reviewed and approved by the tribes to use.
It was a 3-year effort to complete the expansion of the exhibit, and Wenatchi/P’squosa members were a part of every step, Bohman said.
The exhibit will also showcase modern handmade weaved baskets by Wenatchi/P’Squosa crafter Julie Edwards.
“We made that commitment to have the P’Squosa guide this exhibit. It has to be their voices,” Boham said.
