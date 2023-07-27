Greater Leavenworth Museum

New exhibit of the Greater Leavenworth Museum shows the history of the Wenatchi/P'Squosa Tribe with modern elements to remind people they are still here.  

LEAVENWORTH — The Greater Leavenworth Museum’s newly modified First People exhibit will not just tell the history of the Wenatchi/P’Spuosa people but also that they are still here with contributions from a local Wenatchi/P’Squosa-owned business.

The new theme of the exhibit is called “šnp￼šqwáwš￼xw: We are still here” opened in June and the museum will have a ceremonial grand opening on Sept. 10 from 1 p.m. — 5 p.m.



