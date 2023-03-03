LEAVENWORTH — A Leavenworth nonprofit is looking for help finding a stolen salmon sculpture created by an indigenous artist.

The sculpture was broken off its base and stolen Feb. 16 from the Wenatchee River Institute grounds along the Waterfront Park trail near Barn Beach in Leavenworth, according to a news release from the institute.

312798135_5606912369343988_3231900482141837065_n.jpg

The sculpture was made from recycled and salvaged metal by Swede W. Albert, a descendant of the p'squosa people from the 12 Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation in Omak.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?