Chelsea Trout, second from left, a community program educator from the Wenatchee River Institute, pauses with her Autumn Ambles nature walk group in November to share information about a newly added art piece at Waterfront Park in Leavenworth. The salmon sculpture was made by P’Squosa artist Swede W. Albert of Omak. A display will be added next to the sculpture. Next to Chelsea Trout are Larry Fulkerson, left, of East Wenatchee, Kim Fulkerson, second right, and Matt Hickey of Malaga.
LEAVENWORTH — A Leavenworth nonprofit is looking for help finding a stolen salmon sculpture created by an indigenous artist.
The sculpture was broken off its base and stolen Feb. 16 from the Wenatchee River Institute grounds along the Waterfront Park trail near Barn Beach in Leavenworth, according to a news release from the institute.
The art piece was made from recycled and salvaged metal by Swede W. Albert, a descendant of the P'squosa people from the 12 Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation in Omak.
"While we are saddened and disappointed by the theft, this is only a bump on the journey towards a closer connection with the P’squosa people, the original stewards of this land," said Canuche Terranella, executive director of the institute. "We take lessons from this experience and will raise the funds to commission art like the Salmon Sculpture to share with our community.”
The sculpture was installed in the fall. The institute was planning to celebrate the art piece after snow melted and signage was finished.
No arrests have been made as of Friday, according to Sgt. Jason Mathews with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. He said the sculpture is valued at roughly $1,200 to $2,000.
