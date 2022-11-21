CIANJUR, Indonesia — An earthquake that struck Indonesia's West Java killed at least 268 people, many of them children, with 151 still missing, disaster relief officials said on Tuesday, as rescuers searched the rubble of destroyed buildings for survivors.

The shallow 5.6-magnitude quake struck in Indonesia's most populous province on Monday afternoon, causing significant damage to the town of Cianjur, about 45 miles southeast of the capital, Jakarta, and burying at least one village under a landslide.