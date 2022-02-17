Eastmont High School fans cheer for their team during a basketball game on Wednesday. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that mask requirements will be dropped from schools and other locations starting March 21.
Everyone wearing masks and staying six feet apart were two of the new rules during summer school for third-graders at Cascade Elementary School in July 2020. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that indoor school and mask requirements will come down in March.
WENATCHEE — Masks are coming off in most places including schools, restaurants, gyms and most businesses beginning March 21 following an announcement Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Masks will continue to be required in health care settings like hospitals, long-term care settings, public transit, school buses and correctional facilities, according to the governor.
Private businesses, school districts and local governments can still choose to implement face mask requirements if they choose to, the governor said.
And beginning March 1, large events will no longer require organizers to do any vaccine verification.
The state Department of Health also plans on issuing new, updated guidance for K-12 schools that will help schools prepare for this transition away from masks. The guidance will be updated sometime during the week of March 7.
