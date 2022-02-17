Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — Masks are coming off in most places including schools, restaurants, gyms and most businesses beginning March 21 following an announcement Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee.

Masks will continue to be required in health care settings like hospitals, long-term care settings, public transit, school buses and correctional facilities, according to the governor.

Private businesses, school districts and local governments can still choose to implement face mask requirements if they choose to, the governor said.

Mask Update

Most masking requirements in the state are becoming optional starting March 21, 2022

And beginning March 1, large events will no longer require organizers to do any vaccine verification.

The state Department of Health also plans on issuing new, updated guidance for K-12 schools that will help schools prepare for this transition away from masks. The guidance will be updated sometime during the week of March 7.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

