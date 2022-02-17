WENATCHEE — Masks are coming off at schools, restaurants, gyms and most businesses beginning March 21 following an announcement Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Masks will continue to be required in health care settings like hospitals, long-term care settings, public transit, school buses and correctional facilities, according to the governor.
And beginning March 1, large events will no longer require organizers to do vaccine verification.
Private businesses, school districts and local governments can still choose to implement face mask requirements if they choose to, the governor said.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District at this point has no plans to enforce any further requirements than what the state is doing, Health District Administrator Luke Davies said Friday.
COVID-19 cases remain very high in Chelan and Douglas counties but are trending downward, he said.
As of Feb. 17, the combined area of Chelan and Douglas counties had a 14-day COVID-19 rate of 1,288.39 cases per 100,000 population, according to a state Department of Health internal dashboard.
The 14-day rate for the region two weeks ago was 2,862 cases per 100,000, according to state Department of Health data.
Davies noted that the seven-day rate was very low — 390.57 per 100,000 as of Thursday — which shows the area is seeing a "rapid drop."
The health district will be waiting to see the state of things on March 21. Until then, Davies said, it is still very important to continue masking to protect immunocompromised people who remain a very high risk for COVID-19.
"We still want to be diligent about protecting them while we still have a high level of disease in the community," he said.
This is not the first time masks have come off.
Mask requirements were dropped in late-June as case counts declined — only to return with the arrival of the delta variant, Davies said.
"We’re cautiously optimistic that we’ll get a chance to take a breather, people will be able to take off their masks, and we’ll be able to somewhat return to normalcy," he said. "And we’ll be ready for the next variant if and when it comes."
Davies said he hopes the community can be patient and respectful toward people who choose to continue to wear their masks after the mandate is lifted.
Eastmont School District Superintendent Garn Christensen said he welcomed the news regarding masking.
A special bulletin sent to staff and parents on Thursday outlined the upcoming changes to masking. The school district asked parents and staff for their "voluntary compliance" for the time being regarding masking until the mandate officially ends.
And at the moment, the Eastmont School Board has not added the possibility of continuing a masking requirement at schools to its agenda, said Christensen in an email.
Although mandates were relaxed for school buildings as of March 21, the masking requirement for school buses is a federal mandate. Michelle Price, superintendent of the North Central Educational Service District, said there have been rumblings about the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxing this requirement, though there is "nothing on the horizon."
"I think our school district leaders have really been experiencing challenges with students continuing to be masked," Price said. "The frustration, and just kind of being done with it, for lack of a better term."
Price said "we sure hope" Thursday’s announcement is the beginning of the end of COVID mandates.
"There has to be some return to normalcy," she said.
The state Department of Health also plans to issue new, updated guidance for K-12 schools that will help prepare for this transition away from masks. The guidance will be updated sometime during the week of March 7.
Link Transit, the area's public transit service, needs to follow the Federal Transit Administration's guidelines regarding masking.
And as of Thursday, no statement has been issued regarding lifting the federal masking requirement on buses, said Link Transit spokesperson Eric West.
World reporter Mitchell Roland contributed to this report.