QUINCY — What do you get when you mix around 20 kids on their school winter break, add in energy to burn and baseball-sized "snowballs," and finish it off with a dash of creativity?

At the Quincy Recreation Department, an indoor snowball fight with the baseball-sized, foamy bean bags covered with a soft felt served as the faux-balls.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?