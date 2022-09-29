NEW YORK — Wall Street and global stocks slumped further on Friday, with government bond yields and the dollar holding near recent peaks, as higher-than-expected inflation capped a nasty third quarter for world markets.
Fresh personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data, tracked by the U.S. Federal Reserve as it considers more interest rate hikes, showed a rise of 0.3% last month after dipping 0.1% in July. Euro zone inflation also hit a record high of 10% in September, surpassing forecasts, flash inflation data showed.
Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said the U.S. central bank would need to maintain higher interest rates for some time as part of its effort to tame inflation and must guard against lowering rates prematurely.
Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial in Charlottesville, Virginia, said the new price index data "did little to assuage fears that the campaign to curtail inflation is working as quickly as hoped by the market."
All three major Wall Street indexes finished down around 1.5% after a day of choppy trading.
It was the third consecutive weekly decline for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and all three indexes, including the Nasdaq Composite, were down for the second month in a row.
In the first nine months of 2022, Wall Street suffered three straight quarterly declines, the longest losing streak for the S&P and the Nasdaq since the Great Recession and the Dow's longest in seven years.
Friday's losses cap a week of global market turmoil that saw stocks and currency markets, already rocked by recession fears, sapped further by a U.S. dollar at 20-year highs.
Asian shares outside of Japan fell 0.4% on Friday, down around 13% in September, their largest monthly loss since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
European shares saw some recovery, with Europe's STOXX 600 up 1.3%, but they notched a third consecutive quarter of losses on worry about the impact on global growth of central banks' hiking interest rates to counter inflation.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, fell 0.85% on Friday, down about 9.8% for the month and 7.3% for the quarter.
"We do not expect a sustainable rally in stocks until the Fed sees clear and multiple months of evidence that inflation is trending down," Andy Tepper, a managing director at BNY Mellon Wealth Management in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, said in an email.
Goldman Sachs strategists forecasted that the Fed would deliver rate hikes of 75 basis points in November, 50 basis points in December and 25 basis points in February, for a peak rate of 4.5-4.75%, according to a client note released Friday.
