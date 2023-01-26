Illustration photo of a U.S. Dollar note

Cash is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. 

 Reuters/Thomas White/Illustration

NEW YORK — The amount of money sloshing around the U.S. economy shrank last year for the first time on record, a development that some economists believe bolsters the case for U.S. inflation pressures continuing to abate.

The Federal Reserve's main measure of the nation’s money stock - known as M2 money supply - slid for a fifth straight month in December, dropping by a record $147.4 billion to a seasonally adjusted $21.2 trillion from the month before, data from the U.S. central bank released this week showed.



