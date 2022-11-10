WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S consumer prices rose less than expected in October, pushing the annual increase below 8% for the first time in eight months, the strongest signs yet that inflation was starting to subside, which would allow the Federal Reserve to dial back its hefty interest rate hikes.

The report from the Labor Department on Thursday also showed underlying consumer prices increasing moderately last month, sending the dollar tumbling against a basket of currencies and U.S. Treasury prices rallying in early trade. U.S. stocks opened sharply higher. The report followed on the heels of data last week showing some loosening in labor market conditions.



