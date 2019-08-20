WENATCHEE — A 21-year-old Cashmere man was sentenced to a year in prison for his part in a March assault at Chelan County's jail.
Leo Thomas “Trey” Ercanbrack III was one of several inmates at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center implicated in an attempted rape of one inmate and then a subsequent assault of a witness.
Ercanbrack pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of prison riot. He was sentenced to a year and a day in prison by Chelan County Superior Court Judge Lesley Allan.
Ercanbrack in April was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for his involvement in a 2018 home invasion. The prison riot sentence adds an additional year to his time in prison.
Ercanbrack’s four co-defendants, Johnny Lee Jordan, Matthew Hendricks, Jordan Ortiz and Julius Ceballos are all set for trial Sept. 10 Ceballos is not implicated in the assault.
Chelan County Deputy Prosecutor Julia Hartnell declined to comment on Ercanbrack’s case while the other four cases are still active.