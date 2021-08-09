WENATCHEE — All state employees and private healthcare workers will be required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or lose their employment, according to a new vaccine mandate announced Monday by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Elected officials, boards and commissions, K-12 and higher education schools do not fall under the new rules. A religious and medical exemption to this mandate will be available, but the language has not been finalized, according to the governor.
State employees can contact their human resources office. Exemptions must be requested, and do not include "personal or philosophical objections," Inslee said Monday.
Employees who are exempt may have additional safety requirements.
Inslee's office says private-sector employers may choose "a different process."
Inslee's announcement comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations statewide are on the rise due to the highly infectious delta variant.
Social distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing have not been enough to curtail all COVID-outbreaks, and vaccines are the best tool to stop the spread, the governor said.
This new vaccine requirement applies to all private healthcare employees or employees who work in long-term care like nursing homes or assisted living centers. It also includes volunteers and contractors who have an onsite presence in these settings, according to a news release.
The requirement also applies to all state workers regardless of whether they work in a remote or office setting. "All workers need to be prepared to come to a worksite at any time necessary to meet business needs," the governor's office said.
State employees will have to demonstrate proof of vaccination when Oct. 18 arrives.
The state Department of Labor and Industries and the Department of Health have published requirements and guidance that all employers must adhere to. Acceptable types of verification include:
- Vaccine card or photo of vaccine card.
- Documentation from a health-care provider.
- State immunization system record.
- A hard copy or electronically signed self-attestation from the employee.
For state employees, however, proof of vaccination is required and attestation will not be allowed under the mandate.
In Chelan and Douglas counties, about 760 general government employees would be impacted by the mandate, according to the state Office of Financial Management.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah estimated more than 60,000 state government employees and about 400,000 license health care providers in the state could potentially be subject to the mandate.
Other states have passed similar vaccine mandates but included the possibility for people to get tested a couple times a week instead of getting vaccinated.
Inslee said that this will not be an option in Washington because testing does not work well in congregate settings and would cost an estimated $66 million to apply across all agencies.
King County officials said they are following suit, requiring vaccinations of all county employees
Chelan County, on the other hand, will not be considering any kind of vaccination mandate at this time, said county commissioner Kevin Overbay. Vaccinations are a personal choice, Overbay said, and it is important to respect a person's individual freedom.
"While I understand why the governor has done this, I don't necessarily agree with it," he said. "I don't think that it's in the best interest for us as a county to move forward in that direction.
Instead, Overbay said he thinks the governor's mandate will have unintended consequences on private healthcare.
"We’re already at a very critical balance of employees that that have left from the medical field," he said. "This mandate may potentially push additional employees away from the medical field that will jeopardize smaller community's health options, and so that gives great concern."
The Seattle Times contributed to this report.