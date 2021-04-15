OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Tyson R. Hill to the Grant County Superior Court on Thursday. He will replace Judge John Antosz, who officially retired this week.
"For years, Tyson has demonstrated his fitness for the bench in Grant County. To those who appear or practice before him in his district courtroom, he is trusted and respected," Inslee said in a press release. "I expect he will quickly earn that same trust and respect on the Superior Court."
Hill was appointed to serve as a judge on the Grant County District Court in 2013. In this role, he presided over hundreds of criminal and civil cases each year, according to a press release.
Before joining the bench, Hill worked for the Grant County Prosecuting Attorney's Office from 2009 to 2013, prosecuting felonies and arguing cases on appeal. He has served as a law clerk for the Washington State Supreme Court.
In the community, Hill serves as a guest lecturer to community and school groups on matters involving the justice system, and has conducted mock trials for students at Big Bend Community College, according to a state press release.
Hill earned a bachelor's degree at Brigham Young University. He earned a law degree at the University of Washington.