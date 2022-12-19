OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson are again calling on lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session to ban assault-style semiautomatic rifles .

Inslee and Ferguson joined legislators and others Monday affected by the recent gun violence in Tukwila, Washington, to announce upcoming legislation to reduce gun violence. The legislation addresses assault weapons, permits to purchase guns and holding businesses that sell guns liable.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

