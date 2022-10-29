SEATTLe — Gov. Jay Inslee and state Democratic lawmakers revealed details Friday about a push to enact a "shield law" that would protect abortion patients and providers from out-of-state legal action, and announced two more bills in the works designed to ensure to reproductive health care access.

One would indemnify Washington-based corporations helping employees in other states get abortions. Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Microsoft, Amazon and Starbucks have said they will cover abortion-related travel expenses for employees based in locations where a legal provider is unavailable.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?