OLYMPIA — Washington regions will have slightly more flexibility to reopen with new changes to the state's phased reopening plan.
Regions may now move forward to Phase 2 if they meet three out of the four metrics, slightly looser than the previous requirement to meet all four, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday in a news conference. Two of the state's eight regions will also be moving forward to Phase 2 beginning Monday: the West region, which includes King County, and the Puget Sound region, which includes Thurston County. Those regions represent about half of the state's population, Inslee said.
The changes come after conversations with public health partners and on the state's vaccination rates, Inslee said.
"It's the best plan we can fashion to fit the current circumstances," Inslee said.
To advance, regions must now meet three out of these four metrics:
- A 10% decreasing trend in case rates
- A 10% decrease in COVID hospital admission rates
- An ICU occupancy rate less than 90%
- A test positivity rate of less than 10%
Inslee announced a new reopening plan earlier this month. Since then, the entire state has remained in Phase 1, which keeps the state relatively closed. Phase 2 allows restaurants to open indoor dining and indoor fitness centers to open at 25% capacity.
Inslee said the decision to move the West and Puget Sound regions was just based on the numbers. He said it will ultimately be determined by the residents of each region who should continue to mask up and social distance if they want to reopen sooner.
With increased mobility, Deputy Secretary of Health Lacy Fehrenbach said there is concern that the virus could spread faster in reopening. It's important for everyone to continue to work together, social distance and wear masks, she said.
"We too very much want to go forward, but it's going to take all of us doing our part," she said.
One of the big reasons for allowing some flexibility is the vaccine. Although only a small portion of the population is eligible so far, most of the deaths related to the virus are in the group that is being vaccinated right now, Inslee said.
Fehrenbach said while vaccines are a lifesaving tool, there is still more work for everyone to do.
"There's a temptation to give up when you get close," Inslee said, urging people to continue to work harder in the coming months to fight the virus.
Inslee also announced a change in the Department of Health's timeline for evaluating regions' metrics. Metrics will now be evaluated every two weeks instead of every week. New data will be released every other Friday, and if applicable, a region will move forward the following Monday.
Evaluating the metrics every two weeks is more realistic and will allow for better predictability of how a region is faring with the virus, Inslee said. If a region has one bad week, for example, it may still have the opportunity to move forward if the second week helps even out the average.
Inslee said he has not thought about what a Phase 3 might look like or when it could be implemented in some regions, but "anything is possible" in the coming months.
Those in the hospitality industry appreciated the small step in allowing some regions to reopen but still had concerns that it wasn't enough, especially as so much of the state is still closed.
Anthony Anton, of the Washington Hospitality Association, told reporters Thursday that he wants to see a more stable metric that wouldn't allow for some businesses and restaurants to open now and have to close two weeks later if metrics change.
"At the end of the day, we know we can do this safely," Anton said.
Renee Sunde, of the Washington Retail Association, called the move "an important step forward" but said she was concerned that there's no further steps past Phase 2. The retail industry has been operating at 33% for some time now, but many people want to see a pathway to operating at 50% or higher.
Anton said he's heard from a lot of restaurants and businesses in areas that won't reopen next week and are frustrated. For some, there's no hope in sight of when they might open, and the desperation is "hitting a high level."
"It doesn't have to be that way," he said.