OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday proposed a state budget topping $70 billion for the next biennium that would invest money for homelessness and behavioral health services across Washington, including a proposal for a voter-approved referendum to increase funding for housing.

The proposal is intended to guide lawmakers this session as they write budgets for the next two-year cycle that will fund education, housing, new construction, state employees' salaries, public safety and other programs across the state.



