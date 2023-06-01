SEATTLE — Gov. Jay Inslee doesn't think Washington should exempt tribal gas stations from climate laws that have driven up fuel prices across the state since taking effect at the start of this year, he told tribal leaders this week.

In a meeting Wednesday, Inslee rebuffed an exemption request from the Lummi Nation and a number of other Native American tribes, arguing the state's new carbon-cap system is good for the tribes and making the case that giving the tribes special treatment would subvert the aims of the policy.



