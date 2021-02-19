OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee signed legislation Friday distributing $2.2 billion in federal money for COVID-19 relief aimed at bolstering schools, businesses, vaccines, immigrants and renters.
The governor signed the measure in a virtual bill-signing ceremony for the package passed by the Legislature this month.
Inslee said while Washingtonians have proven "exemplary leading the country in the fight against the COVID pandemic, it has not come without economic and emotional costs."
The bill he signed looks to ease the financial burdens for individuals and businesses through a variety of grants and other aid dispersed throughout the state.
According to a legislative staff summary of the aid bill, House Bill 1368 includes:
- $714 million for K-12 schools, including $46 million for non-public schools
- $618 million for public health, including $438 million for testing and contract tracing
- $100 million for epidemiology and laboratory grants, and $68 million for vaccines
- $365 million for rental assistance and other housing-related programs
- $240 million for business assistance grants
- $91 million for other income-assistance programs, including $65 million for immigrants who are ineligible for federal stimulus payments or unemployment benefits
- $50 million for a variety of childcare-related items; and
- $26 million for food banks and other food related programs.
The money comes from COVID-19 aid packages passed by Congress last year.