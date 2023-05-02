Gov. Jay Inslee signed Sen. Brad Hawkins' Senate Bill 5001 legislation to allow communities to form a second public facilities district on Monday. The bill is a tool for local officials if they decide to build a regional sports complex.
Senate Bill 5001 was signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee Monday. The bill included local officials' participation, as it serves as a gateway to potential funding for the proposed regional sports complex. Pictured are elected officials meeting in Wenatchee for a stakeholder meeting for the complex in fall 2022.
Senate Bill 5001 gained local support throughout the legislative session. Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz, right, and East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford, left, spoke in support of the bill. Sen. Brad Hawkins stands between the mayors.
OLYMPIA — 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins’ legislation that allows for the formation of a second public facilities district in communities, Senate Bill 5001, was signed by Gov. Jay Inslee. The bill takes effect July 23.
The new law permits two or more contiguous towns and cities, each of which have previously created a public facilities district (PFD), to create a second public facilities district to support a regional sports complex through voter approval.
“It’s always exciting to get a bill to the governor, especially considering the long and arduous journey this one had,” Hawkins said in a release issued Tuesday. “To have this new authority signed into law today (Monday) will create some great opportunities for our community.”
The bill included local officials' backing, including Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz and East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford, as the legislation serves as a gateway to potential funding for the proposed regional sports complex that would serve the two cities, as well as other jurisdictions.
Kuntz, Crawford, Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay, and Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority CEO Jim Kuntz testified in favor of the bill during a Senate hearing in January. A letter of support from stakeholders also was submitted during the legislation’s journey through the legislative session.
