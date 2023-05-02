public facilities district legislation

Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz, right, and East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford, middle, speak during the Senate Transportation Committee on Jan. 30 in support of Senate Bill 5001.

 Provided photo/Sen. Brad Hawkins
Gov. Jay Inslee signed Sen. Brad Hawkins' Senate Bill 5001 legislation to allow communities to form a second public facilities district on Monday. The bill is a tool for local officials if they decide to build a regional sports complex.

OLYMPIA — 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins’ legislation that allows for the formation of a second public facilities district in communities, Senate Bill 5001, was signed by Gov. Jay Inslee. The bill takes effect July 23.  

Senate Bill 5001 was signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee Monday. The bill included local officials' participation, as it serves as a gateway to potential funding for the proposed regional sports complex. Pictured are elected officials meeting in Wenatchee for a stakeholder meeting for the complex in fall 2022. 

SB 5001 is tied back to the proposed regional sports complex development floated around as a potential local development by Chelan and Douglas County elected officials for the last several years.

Senate Bill 5001 gained local support throughout the legislative session. Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz, right, and East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford, left, spoke in support of the bill. Sen. Brad Hawkins stands between the mayors. 


