OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee signed the first bill of the 2021 session into law Monday, increasing the minimum weekly unemployment benefit for workers and preventing some tax increases for businesses.
The bill, which passed both chambers a week ago, increases the amount for the lowest-wage workers from 15% to 20%, gives businesses relief from some unemployment taxes last year and prevents an automatic unemployment tax increase of $1.7 billion from 2021 to 2025.
As he signed the bill Monday, Inslee said businesses and workers have been devastated by the pandemic.
“This bill is a big step forward to softening those impacts,” Inslee said.
Despite opposition during floor debates, the bill passed with bipartisan support. During the floor debates for the bill, Republicans argued the bill didn’t go far enough to provide relief.
Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, voted in support of Senate Bill 5061 but was disappointed to see that amendments that would have provided more immediate relief to small businesses did not make it all the way to signing.
“Although it provides some help and some good things, I felt there was more we could have done by using some of the state dollars that we have available,” Goehner said. “[But] as opposed to nothing happening, this is good. It’s helping.”
Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, also supported the bill, calling it an important step as the state begins to reopen.
“It is not a perfect solution to our current unemployment insurance challenges, but I am glad it passed with broad, bipartisan support and the governor signed the bill,” Hawkins said in an email. “The last thing our business community needs as we prepare to pull out of this pandemic are taxes and fees increasing at no fault of their own, so I’m glad we got this done early.”
Inslee requested the bill early in the legislative session in an effort to get relief to businesses and unemployed people as soon as possible. The state House of Representatives passed the measure 89-8, less than 48 hours after the Senate passed it 42-7. Because the bill had an emergency clause attached to it, it will go into effect immediately.
“I’m very happy we’ve done this early in the session because this relief is certainly needed,” Inslee said.
The law will prevent an unemployment tax increase of $920 million this year, reducing employers’ bills beginning in April. It also allows those making between $21,000 and $27,800 to receive a larger share of their weekly wages in benefits, up from 15% to 20%.
The law provides for some guidance during future public health emergencies. It allows high-risk workers who cannot work from home during a public health emergency to quit and still receive benefits. Charges for employers who shut down due to a public health emergency also are waived.
“This is not only going to address a really immediate crisis for so many of our businesses, but it also builds a healthy, solid bridge to the future,” bill sponsor Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines, said in remote remarks at Monday’s signing.
World staff writer Oscar Rodriguez contributed to this report.