OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee urged state lawmakers Tuesday to act on his legislative agenda in a speech to a joint session of the Legislature, calling for stricter gun laws, unprecedented spending on housing and a boost in funding for education.

The governor's State of the State address is an annual ritual in Olympia, full of pomp and circumstance, when the governor lays out where the state stands and what he wants to see out of the 2023 session, which began Monday.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

