WENATCHEE — Vaccinated Washingtonians have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes including $1 million in cash in a statewide lottery in a strategy meant to boost the state's vaccination coverage.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced the giveaway, "Shot of a Lifetime," at a Thursday press conference and said he hopes to motivate people to get vaccinated and reopen the state sooner.
If 70% of people age 16 and older in the state have at least received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the state would fully reopen, according to the governor. Otherwise, the state will fully reopen on June 30.
“It is a personal choice, but one that affects the lives of millions," Inslee said. "The choices we make affect our neighbors, our friends and our families. So, I hope more people make the right choice, to learn more about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, and to get vaccinated.”
All of the winners during the giveaway will be selected using the state Department of Health immunization database. People only need to get vaccinated in order to have a chance at these prizes, regardless of citizenship.
Washington residency is the only other requirement. All those who have been vaccinated are eligible for prizes that include:
- Sports tickets
- Gift cards
- Airline tickets
- Four cash prizes of $250,000 and one final $1 million prize
In addition, close to $1 million will be delivered to public four-year universities and two-year community and technical colleges to run their own lotteries, offering free tuition and expenses for vaccinated students.
Gift cards to local businesses will also be given away at vaccine locations, provided by chambers of commerce across the state, the state Department of Commerce and the Association of Washington Business.
Another $500,000 in gift cards will also be given away during the summer as a part of the state Department of Health's new Care-a-Van mobile vaccination effort. Find more information on this new vaccination initiative here: wwrld.us/van.
This is a developing story and will be updated.