WENATCHEE — An investigation into cash missing from a drug bust in April outside Wenatchee found the money was miscounted, not stolen.
“We have policy for counting money and it was determined through the investigation that policy wasn’t followed during the counting of the money,” said Jason Reinfeld, chief of special operations with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
He added, “We don’t believe any money was taken. We believe it was miscounted at the scene.”
During a search of a home on the 800 block of Malaga-Alcoa Highway, authorities found a large amount of cash and a kilogram of cocaine.
The cash was originally reported by the sheriff’s office as $85,000 and then $68,000 after a recount.
At the request of the sheriff’s office, detectives from Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office and Thurston County Sheriff’s Office investigated. Reinfeld said the investigation concluded about three weeks ago and they found the money was miscounted.
In total, authorities seized $68,462 in cash and $41,830.06 from bank accounts, Reinfeld said.
The officers who miscounted the money were re-trained on counting policy and the Columbia River Drug Task Force, which led the investigation, purchased a portable cash counting machine that records serial numbers, Reinfeld said.
Two men were arrested during the search and seizure were convicted of drug charges in Chelan County Superior Court.
Cesar Javier Mora Sr., who owned the property where the drugs and cash were housed, was sentenced in May to a year and a day in prison after he pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and alien in possession of a firearm.
José Carmen Valadez pleaded guilty Monday in Chelan County Superior Court to four counts of unlawful delivery of cocaine. He was sentenced to 20 months in prison.