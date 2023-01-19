SEATTLE — Law enforcement officials in Clallam County are asking the public to donate to cover the cost of DNA testing on a foot found inside a sneaker that washed up near the mouth of the Elwha River outside Port Angeles in 2021.

In December 2021, a person called the Clallam County Sheriff's Office after they discovered a woman's size 8 New Balance sneaker containing human remains washed ashore, according to a Facebook post from the office. Due to the limited remains, investigators were unable to determine details about the person's physical attributes.



