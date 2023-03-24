WENATCHEE — The Columbia River Drug Task Force continues to search for two suspects they say ran massage parlors in Wenatchee as a front for prostitution.
Linhui Yan, 60, and Yan Yang, 44, were charged earlier this month in Chelan County Superior Court with leading organized crime, money laundering and second-degree promoting prostitution.
Task force investigators conducted four undercover operations at three massage parlors in the state — two in Wenatchee and another in Kennewick — and all of which were reportedly connected to Yang and Yan, court documents show.
The task force on March 1 served search warrants on the Wenatchee parlors — Lin Massage on the 400 block of North Mission Street and Angel Massage on the 300 block of North Chelan Avenue.
Investigators believed that the two suspects would be at their residence on the "westside" of the state but were not, according to Chelan County Undersheriff Dan Ozment.
As of Friday, Yan and Yang have not been arrested, and their current location is unknown. There are warrants for their arrest, according to a task force news release.
Investigators believe the three parlors were exclusively used for prostitution and were part of a larger criminal organization.
Some of the victims of human trafficking involved in the case were offered and given any available resources, according to the news release.
There are currently no additional suspects or charges being considered.
The task force cooperated with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Kennewick Police Department, South Sound Gang Task Force, Department of Corrections, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security as part of the investigation.
People with any information about their location can contact the Columbia River Drug Task Force at (509) 664-2310.
