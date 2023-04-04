chumstick standoff.JPG

Authorities arrested a 47-year-old man last week after an 18-hour standoff at this Chumstick Highway property north of Leavenworth.

WENATCHEE — New details were released Tuesday from the use of force investigation by police during an 18-hour-long standoff involving a Leavenworth area man.

Investigators say an officer with the Wenatchee Police Department shot at 47-year-old Abel Damon Wilkes during the standoff and that SWAT Team members used tear gas and pepper spray in an attempt to prompt Wilkes to surrender himself after he barricaded himself inside his Chumstick Highway home, according to a news release Tuesday from the Columbia Basin Investigative Team.

