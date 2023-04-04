WENATCHEE — New details were released Tuesday from the use of force investigation by police during an 18-hour-long standoff involving a Leavenworth area man.
Investigators say an officer with the Wenatchee Police Department shot at 47-year-old Abel Damon Wilkes during the standoff and that SWAT Team members used tear gas and pepper spray in an attempt to prompt Wilkes to surrender himself after he barricaded himself inside his Chumstick Highway home, according to a news release Tuesday from the Columbia Basin Investigative Team.
The team is investigating the use of potentially deadly force. It's made up of law enforcement agencies from Adams, Grant and Kittitas sheriff’s offices, and police departments from Moses Lake, Quincy, Ellensburg, Ephrata and Othello.
The standoff began after detectives say Wilkes aimed a gun at his property owner and told him to leave in the early morning of March 28.
Chelan County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched around 7 a.m. to a report of a weapons violation on the 16000 block of the Chumstick Highway where Wilkes was reportedly firing guns at his home, the news release said. The report did not specify if the shots were fired inside or outside the home.
East Cascades SWAT Team members made “visual and verbal contact” with Wilkes and he “was told he was under arrest and to exit the trailer. (Wilkes) refused all commands and barricaded himself inside the trailer,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Investigators said Tuesday that Wilkes "made threats to officers and refused to exit his residence."
In the early afternoon March 28, a SWAT Team member employed by the Wenatchee Police Department fired a rifle toward a window at Wilkes' residence, according to Tuesday's news release. The officer's identity was not disclosed.
"A few minutes later, officers heard a shot within his residence," according to the news release. Investigators allege that there is evidence Wilkes fired his weapon inside the home.
But, "it has not been ascertained what direction the shot was fired, or why," the news release said. Investigators say there is "at least one hole" on the exterior of the trailer that appears to be caused by a bullet fired from the inside. But detectives haven't confirmed what caused the hole.
East Cascade SWAT members used tear gas against Wilkes, but it is not clear when the tear gas was used.
The Washington State Patrol SWAT Team took command of the scene at about 11 p.m. on March 28 and continued to use tear gas and pepper spray, according to the news release.
Shortly before 5 a.m., Wilkes climbed up from the crawl space under the house without incident, according to the news release. He was medically evaluated and did not have any visible injuries.
On March 29, the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab Team conducted a search of Wilkes' residence finding several firearms, "several of which appeared to be staged to cover access to the crawl space," according to the news release.
A bullet-resistant load-bearing vest with loaded magazines was also found inside the front door.
Wilkes made his first court appearance last week where he said he felt "targeted" and declined to sign documents during the preliminary hearing.
Wilkes was charged Monday with second-degree assault and obstructing a law enforcement officer, court documents said. Bail was set at $250,000.
The investigative team expects to release more information Thursday.
