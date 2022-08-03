Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Diplomats from the U.S., Europe and Iran are set to return to Vienna after months of deadlock for another attempt to save their moribund nuclear deal, as high energy prices continue to stalk the global economy.

Robert Malley, the United States' special envoy for Iran, said in a tweet that he’s headed to the Austrian capital to discuss a European Union proposal to rescue the landmark 2015 agreement. The accord slowly collapsed after then-President Donald Trump withdrew four years ago and reimposed sanctions on the Iranian economy, prompting Tehran to ramp up its enrichment of uranium.



___ ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?