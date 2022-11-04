People demonstrate during the 43rd anniversary of the U.S. expulsion from Iran

Iranians burn an Israeli and American flags during the 43rd anniversary of the U.S. expulsion from Iran, in Tehran, Iran, on Friday.

 WANA News Agency/Majid Asgaripour

DUBAI — Iran held state-sponsored annual rallies on Friday marking the 1979 seizure of the U.S. embassy in Tehran, as the clerical establishment that has ruled since then struggles to suppress nationwide protests calling for its downfall.

Radical students cemented Iran's Islamic Revolution by storming the embassy soon after the fall of the U.S.-backed Shah, and 52 Americans were held hostage there for 444 days.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?