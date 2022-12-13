FILE PHOTO: Women walk after morality police shut down in Tehran

A woman walks after the morality police shut down in a street in Tehran, Iran Dec. 6. 

 Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

UNITED NATIONS — Iran appears set to be ousted from a U.N. women’s body on Wednesday for policies contrary to the rights of women and girls, but several countries are expected to abstain from the vote requested by the United States, diplomats said.

The 54-member U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) will vote on a U.S.-drafted resolution to “remove with immediate effect the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term.”



