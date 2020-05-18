SQUILCHUCK — The state Auditor's Office found a local irrigation district was not in compliance with state records-keeping law.
The Lower Squilchuck Irrigation District did not properly retain copies of its receipts, customer billing and vendor payments for 2016, according to the state auditor report. The reason for the improper retention was the hiring of a new secretary who did not receive clear instructions or training on proper document retention requirements.
Because documents weren’t retained, the state auditor was unable to confirm the validity of the district’s financial activity in 2016, according to the report.
The district responded that it has since put new safeguards in place. In 2016, the district hired a new secretary who was told by the previous secretary that all bills and bill payment records should be discarded as they were already saved with the Chelan County Treasurer.
This was because the secretary prior to 2016 would keep income and expenses on a handwritten form that was easily altered to suit her purposes, according to the district.
The records are now kept by the district and also presented in forms downloadable from the Chelan County Treasurer, the district said in response to the state report.