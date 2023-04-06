Werfel takes his seat to testify before a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on the status of the IRS's targeting of political groups, on Capitol Hill in Washington

Acting Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Danny Werfel takes his seat to testify before a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on the status of the IRS's targeting of political groups, on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 27, 2013. 

 Reuters/Jonathan Ernst/File photo
Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Washington, D.C.

Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Washington, D.C., May 10, 2021. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service plans to hire nearly 30,000 new employees and deploy new technology over the next two years as it ramps up an $80 billion investment plan to improve tax enforcement and customer service, it said on Thursday.

The tax agency, in its long-awaited Strategic Operating Plan, said it will obligate about $8.64 billion of the new funding during the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years, and that 8,782 of the new hires during those years will be enforcement staff.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?