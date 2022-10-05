BELLINGHAM — Do I have to have a front and back license plate on my car in Washington state?
For some Washingtonians who only receive one plate in the mail or only decide to put one plate on their car, a costly ticket could be tailing close behind.
Is it legal to have just one license plate on my WA car?
According to Washington state law, a car must have a front and back license plate on the car.
Washington State Legislature RCW 46.16A.200 states that if two license plates have been issued, they must be placed on the front and rear of your vehicle. Washington State Legislature RCW 46.16A.030 states that:
"It is unlawful for a person to operate any vehicle on a public highway of this state without having in full force and effect a current and proper vehicle registration and displaying license plates on the vehicle."
The law also states that license plates must remain clean and clearly readable and must be attached horizontally no more than four feet from the ground.
Although license plates are required on both ends of your vehicle, license renewal tabs are only required on the rear license plate, according to the Washington State Department of Licensing Washington Driver Guide.
What are the consequences?
If you have been issued two license plates but only display one, you could get a ticket according to Sgt. Stephen Wolosin, patrol supervisor with the Kennewick Police Department.
Wolosin also stated that you could get a ticket from displaying your license plate incorrectly, such as in your windshield.
"An infraction for no or expired registration is usually more than what it costs to maintain the registration on a motor vehicle. It is worth keeping the plates up to date and avoid this infraction all together," Wolosin wrote in an email to McClatchy News.
Ticket costs can vary by city or county.
As you must register your vehicle to receive license plates, Washington Legislature RCW 46.16A.030 says failure to follow guidelines could result in a hefty ticket over $500:
"Failure to make initial registration before operating a vehicle on the public highways of this state is a traffic infraction. A person committing this infraction must pay a fine of five hundred twenty-nine dollars, which may not be suspended or reduced."
What if I only receive one WA license plate?
Not all vehicles are issued two license plates. If only one plate has been issued, it must be placed on the rear of the vehicle.
Vehicles such as motorcycles, campers, mopeds, trailer, semitrailers, collector vehicles or horseless carriages may only be issued one license plate, according to RCW 46.16A.200.
What if you were only issued one plate, but you got a ticket?
"Based on the registration type, if the vehicle was only issued one plate, hopefully that can be discussed on the traffic stop with the officer. If an infraction is issued, it would be something that a Judge could deal with as to getting the infraction dismissed," Wolosin wrote.
