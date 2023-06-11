'Is that Kelenic?' | Dorothy Reed celebrates 110th birthday with personal message from the Seattle Mariners, visit from Sen. Hawkins

Dorothy Reed, center, 12th District State Sen. Brad Hawkins, center right, and family and friends of Dorothy watch and react to a special Seattle Mariners video wishing Dorothy a happy 110th birthday Saturday.
WENATCHEE— Eldest Wenatchee resident, Dorothy Reed, now 110 years old, celebrated her birthday with gifts from the Seattle Mariners and a visit from Senator Brad Hawkins.
EAST WENATCHEE — The house was alive with celebration Saturday night as four generations of Reeds gathered to watch a Seattle Mariners game with Senator Brad Hawkins and his family. Ice-cream cake was shared and everyone collectively yelled exclamations at the on-going game playing on the television.
Around the top of the third inning, Reed and her family watched as a photo of Reed was displayed on the screen and the announcers wished her a happy 110th birthday.
Reed was gifted a baseball from a previous Mariners game by Senator Hawkins, which she excitedly accepted. However, when Hawkins next pulled out a custom Mariners Jersey for Reed, with "Reed 110" on the back, the baseball seemed quickly forgotten.
"I think it's great! I like it," Dorothy said, before then adding that she will wear the jersey all the time.
However, the best surprise was still yet to come. Generations of Reeds gathered around as Senator Hawkins played a special video birthday message to Dorothy from the Seattle Mariners, which featured players that Reed was quick to recognize.
"Is that Kelenic?" Reed asked before later calling out more players by name.
Reed's family grew emotional watching the Mariners birthday video.
"It's kind of emotional. It's a pretty nice thing for her to have. Just the players taking the time to call her out," remarked Jim Reed, Dorothy's son.
Senator Hawkins was also very happy to see Dorothy's reaction and said, "The Mariners organization was fantastic to work with. They went above and beyond to make this special for Dorothy. Just to see her light up with the jersey and to see her recognize every one of the Mariners in the video and to have the family around; four generations of Reeds. It’s just super special. Life is short, but for Dorothy it’s been exceptionally long. It’s something to be appreciated and celebrated."
The idea for a birthday video to Reed from the Mariners came after the team learned of Reed's fanship when she was proclaimed the Eldest Wenatchee Resident by the Senate.
"I’m thankful that we could honor her in the Senate and I’m thankful people could celebrate her tonight and yesterday. It’s actually rather difficult to verify in the state of Washington, but I think it’s quite possible that she is the oldest person in the state of Washington," Hawkins said.
In an apropos cap to the nights festivities, the Mariners went on to win 6-2 against the Los Angeles Angels.
Reaching the age of 110 qualifies Reed to join an exclusive club of supercentenarians. An unofficial list maintained by volunteers through Wikipedia shows Reed is the only living supercentenarian in the state of Washington.
