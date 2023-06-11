 Skip to main content
'Is that Kelenic?' | Dorothy Reed celebrates 110th birthday with personal message from the Seattle Mariners, visit from Sen. Hawkins

Senator Brad Hawkins with Dorothy Reed as she reacts to a birthday video from the Seattle Mariners in honor of her 110th birthday. Reed was quick to recognize each player.

WENATCHEE— Eldest Wenatchee resident, Dorothy Reed, now 110 years old, celebrated her birthday with gifts from the Seattle Mariners and a visit from Senator Brad Hawkins.

EAST WENATCHEE — The house was alive with celebration Saturday night as four generations of Reeds gathered to watch a Seattle Mariners game with Senator Brad Hawkins and his family. Ice-cream cake was shared and everyone collectively yelled exclamations at the on-going game playing on the television. 

Dorothy Reed is presented with a special Seattle Mariners jersey by 12th District State Sen. Brad Hawkins during Dorothy's 110th birthday party Saturday in East Wenatchee.

The birthday video message the Seattle Mariners team sent Dorothy in honor of her turning 110. The team first learned of Dorothy's fanship after she was proclaimed the Eldest Wenatchee Resident by the Senate.
Dorothy Reed, center, 12th District State Sen. Brad Hawkins, center right, and family and friends of Dorothy watch and react to a special Seattle Mariners video wishing Dorothy a happy 110th birthday Saturday.
